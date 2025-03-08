Gene Hackman And Betsy Arakawa's Causes Of Death Finally Disclosed

Following a period of uncertainty regarding the tragic and mysterious deaths of two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, authorities have shared their findings regarding how the two passed. Hackman and Arakawa were found deceased in their New Mexico home on Feb. 26, 2025. Per The New York Times, investigators say Arakawa died of hantavirus, a rare disease spread by rodents, either on or shortly after Feb. 11. Hackman, meanwhile, passed away as a result of heart disease, authorities say. He is believed to died on Feb. 18. Of course, the fact that the "Superman" actor was apparently still alive up to a week after his wife had died raises even more questions.

However, something that could serve to fill in the gaps is the fact that Hackman also reportedly suffered from late-stage Alzheimer's disease. This, according to chief medical examiner Dr. Heather Jarrell, means it's possible the actor hadn't even realized his wife was dead by the time he succumbed to his own illness. Dr. Jarrell also stated that while heart disease is believed to be Hackman's primary cause of death, his Alzheimer's was likely a contributing factor as well. "He was in a very poor state of health," she said.

Even so, Sheriff Adan Mendoza says we'll likely never know the full tragic story of what exactly transpired inside Hackman and Arakawa's home that fateful month. "It's hard to get into the frame of mind of what was happening at the time," Mendoza said.

