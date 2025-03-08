Gene Hackman And Betsy Arakawa's Causes Of Death Finally Disclosed
Following a period of uncertainty regarding the tragic and mysterious deaths of two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, authorities have shared their findings regarding how the two passed. Hackman and Arakawa were found deceased in their New Mexico home on Feb. 26, 2025. Per The New York Times, investigators say Arakawa died of hantavirus, a rare disease spread by rodents, either on or shortly after Feb. 11. Hackman, meanwhile, passed away as a result of heart disease, authorities say. He is believed to died on Feb. 18. Of course, the fact that the "Superman" actor was apparently still alive up to a week after his wife had died raises even more questions.
However, something that could serve to fill in the gaps is the fact that Hackman also reportedly suffered from late-stage Alzheimer's disease. This, according to chief medical examiner Dr. Heather Jarrell, means it's possible the actor hadn't even realized his wife was dead by the time he succumbed to his own illness. Dr. Jarrell also stated that while heart disease is believed to be Hackman's primary cause of death, his Alzheimer's was likely a contributing factor as well. "He was in a very poor state of health," she said.
Even so, Sheriff Adan Mendoza says we'll likely never know the full tragic story of what exactly transpired inside Hackman and Arakawa's home that fateful month. "It's hard to get into the frame of mind of what was happening at the time," Mendoza said.
The death of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's dog added to the confusion
Another key aspect in the Gene Hackman-Betsy Arakawa case was the fact that had onlookers confused was the fact that a dog belonging to the couple was also found dead inside their New Mexico home. At the time of writing, an official cause of death for the dog has not been determined. However, the New Mexico state veterinarian says the dog likely died as a result of either starvation or dehydration, per The New York Times. It should also be noted that while that particular dog, which was inside a kennel, didn't make it, two other dogs were found alive on Hackman and Arakawa's property. According to Joey Padilla, who owns a local dog care business, they're now being looked after.
Still, all these circumstances combined made for a confounding scene prior to the detailed investigation into Hackman and Arakawa's passing. That said, while authorities declared the deaths "suspicious" shortly after the discovery of the bodies, they also noted that there didn't appear to be any signs of foul play. Investigators were also quickly able to rule out carbon monoxide poisoning after tests of the home came back negative.
After the news broke that Hackman and his wife had passed away, tributes came pouring in from the actor's fans, friends, and colleagues. Morgan Freeman, in particular, made a touching tribute to Hackman during the 2025 Oscars. Freeman and Hackman had shared the screen in "Unforgiven" (1992) and "Under Suspicion" (2000).