The Hidden Truth About The Most Inbred Family In The United States

Inbreeding causes problems because it makes it more likely that a child will inherit two faulty copies of the same gene. Unrelated parents are usually genetically different enough that any dud gene contributed by one parent can often be offset by a healthy version of the gene provided by the other. (Genetics is complicated, and there are other factors in play, but this is the cocktail-napkin explanation.) Closely related parents, however, have already both drawn from the same genetic deck, so to speak, and are more likely to have similar genes. This means they can both pass faulty copies to any offspring.

The most famous examples of inbreeding in the West are royal families. The Habsburg kings of Spain and Holy Roman Emperors loved to marry cousins and the occasional niece, and their kids kept inheriting the same lantern jaw for centuries (the Habsburg chin). The last Habsburg king of Spain had so many genetic abnormalities that he was thought to have been hexed, and he was unable to father a child to keep the grim but politically useful project rolling.

A quick note: Inbreeding is not the same thing as incest, though obviously the concepts are related. Inbreeding is the process of too-closely-related individuals of any species producing offspring. Incest is culturally icky sex between relatives, and the degree of relation forbidden for sex and childbearing varies by culture.

