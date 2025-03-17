Whatever Happened To Brian Laundrie's Parents?

It's impossible to really understand how Brian Laundrie's parents felt when they learned that their son had murdered his 22-year-old girlfriend, Gabby Petito, in 2021, and then died by suicide. To Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, Brian no doubt was, and is, the boy that they raised, saw grow up, and loved no matter what. But to everyone else, he's just a murderer who committed a strangely groundless crime (there are many things about the case that still don't make sense). To the outside looking in, he and Petito smiled in Instagram photos against beautiful backdrops and drove their way across the U.S. on a road trip. To the outside looking in, much like how everyone views the Petitos and Laundries.

The Petitos have appeared here and there in court and in interviews, even going so far as to say that they forgive Brian Laundrie for murdering their daughter. But Brian's parents, Chris and Roberta, have kept out of sight. In 2022, the Petitos brought a wrongful death lawsuit against them in pursuit of compensation for Gabby's murder. In November that year, a judge ruled in favor of the Petitos and ordered the Laundries to pay them $3 million. The Petitos also filed an emotional distress lawsuit against the Laundries and claimed they knew what their son had done, but said nothing. In that lawsuit, the families reached an out-of-court settlement in 2024.

Besides such legal concerns, much of the information we have about the Laundries comes from their lawyer, Steve Bertolini. After learning that Brian had killed himself, for instance, he spoke about how the family was dealing with the situation. "Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families," he said, via People.

