Disturbing Details About The Natalia Grace Case

The story of Natalia Grace began with a relatively simple international adoption, but turned into a saga that involved multiple families, the court system, some agencies, and the production crews for a long-running documentary series as well as a scripted version. All of it was after the same goal: To ensure that a young child adopted out of Ukraine and into the United States was properly cared for, and that anybody who committed some kind of criminal act, be it fraud, abuse, or worse, was held accountable by the law. As events unfolded, a curious side story emerged that called into question whether Grace really was who she and her supporters claimed to be.

This is the intricate and delicate situation surrounding Grace, who arrived in the U.S. more than a decade and a half ago. Diagnosed with a rare form of dwarfism, she was accused by some of her many adoptive families of secretly being an adult and having murderous impulses. The entire tale of Grace is an epic story that was amplified by the true crime craze and nurtured by several iterations of the reality series "The Curious Case of Emily Grace" and the made-for-TV soap "Good American Family," all of which exposed millions to the difficulties and complications of adoption. To this point and likely into the future, the most interesting, sad, and stunning aspects of what happened to Natalia Grace and how her life was affected have been heavily documented and scrutinized.

