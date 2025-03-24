Things Found At Jim Jones' Death Scene

Guyanese officials found Jim Jones' body on the stage of the main pavilion near the wooden chair he used when preaching. A reel-to-reel tape machine with a microphone sat on a table next to the chair, and Jones had used it to record the final harrowing chapter of Jonestown. As reported by The New York Times, the tape captured the sounds of children — who were force fed cyanide — crying and screaming as Jones tells his followers "let's get gone" and chants "mother, mother, mother," among other statements urging on the deaths.

Jones' body lay on the ground, with his head on a pillow with a striped pillowcase, his left arm thrown over his shoulder, and his short-sleeved shirt pulled up exposing his belly. An autopsy of Jones' body later determined he had a bullet wound that had entered the left side of his head and exited the other side. The pistol lay 20 yards away, which led some to believe he had been killed by someone else rather than having shot himself. Still, the general consensus remains that Jones died by suicide. The body of his wife, Marceline, was found nearby. Above Jones' body a banner proclaimed: "Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it."

For further reading, here's what it was really like the day of the Jonestown massacre.

