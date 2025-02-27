Jim Jones started his infamous cult, the Peoples Temple, in Indiana in the 1950s before moving it to San Francisco in the early '70s. While originally preaching progressive ideas, especially racial harmony and equality, it became something very twisted. In 1974, Jones decided his congregation should move to an isolated jungle location in the South American country of Guyana. He called the small compound that his followers carved out Jonestown. On November 18, 1978, it would be the site of the largest mass death of U.S. civilians in a deliberate act until September 11, 2001.

There are a lot of things that don't make sense about the Jonestown massacre, and many questions linger. How could something like this happen? What kind of people would do this to themselves and to others? How can we make sure it never happens again? Thankfully, there were a handful of survivors of the Jonestown massacre who have spent decades telling their stories of joining the group and of what happened that day in the jungle. Here's what it was really like at Jonestown the day of the massacre.

If you or someone you know is dealing with spiritual abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.

