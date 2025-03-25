5 Rare Weapons Discovered In Unlikely Places

So humans love killing each other, right? War and murder have always been one of our favorite pastimes. Okay yes, combat is also often necessary to survive. So how many daggers, flails, maces, swords, spears, halberds, mauls, hammers, clubs, staves, axes, arrows, bolts, javelins (you get the point, right?) do you figure have been crafted by human hands? About 117 billion people have ever lived, so let's say ... a lot. That includes arms of all materials, like bone, stone, bronze, iron, steel, etc., but not even the biggest, most devastating battlefield weapons like ballistae. And that's all pre-modern weaponry, too. How many such armaments are buried underfoot along with the bones of the slain, waiting to be found? Let's also say a lot.

It might seem strange to come across an ancient weapon buried in the backyard next to a cabbage patch or sunken in a backwoods bog. Weapons are generally small and their materials deteriorate, so most discoveries are accidental and therefore inherently surprising. But given how many weapons are likely out there, it might be stranger that we don't find more. And a lot of weapons do get found every year, mostly in places that make sense, like ancient lakebeds, caves, graves, under a field somewhere, and so forth. Sometimes, however, ancient weapons crop up in a particularly odd place. How about on a mountain or hidden within a desert cliff face? Or tucked away in a cabinet in a monastery? Or buried in a cache found during highway construction? Or even a sword plunged straight into stone, like the Excalibur?

