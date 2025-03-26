What Do Four Stars On An Army Uniform Mean?

Most of you likely recognize the term "four-star general." It means "important Army person" or something, and maybe there are some actual stars somewhere on their uniform. You might have also heard terms like "brigadier general" or "major general" — terms doubtlessly garbled by movies and TV. Some of you might even remember that a late, prominent public figure like Colin Powell was a four-star general. And if there are four-star generals, what about the three-star ones? Does it really work like Yelp, Google, or Amazon reviews? Two-star generals, one-star generals, and so forth? What's the truth behind this mayhem?

No worries, we're here to clear things up. Yes, stars in general mean a general. If you spot one, two, three, or four stars on a military uniform, it means that person belongs to the highest echelon of Army rank. That is, the person is a "general" in the United States Army, Marines, Air Force, and Space Force (which we're obligated to remind you exists). Meanwhile, the highest rank in the military's water-based branches, the Navy and the Coast Guard, is the familiar "admiral."

Beyond this generality, more stars mean a higher rank. In order, this is one, two, three, and four stars. So yes, kind of like Yelp. Then there's the five-star general, which is an unoccupied rank that doesn't exist until wartime and has only been filled nine times in history, four of which happened during World War II and two of whom were George Washington and Ulysses S. Grant — just to show you the pedigree. From there, the specifics of generals get complicated.

