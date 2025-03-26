The Tragedy Of The Highwaymen Band Explained

After establishing themselves with one band or a significant solo career, musicians will often try something new and get together with other luminaries to form an all-star team of artists. The best supergroups in history are almost all of the classic rock variety, with one notable exception: the Highwaymen. Four of the biggest bad boys of outlaw country, a gritty, enigmatic, and story-driven sub of the all-American art form, joined forces and combined their formidable talents to create a pop culture juggernaut. The debut LP from The Highwaymen, titled "Highwayman," was released in 1985 and sold in excess of a million copies. Four more albums followed, as did the made-for-TV movie "Stagecoach."

Advertisement

But it wasn't just four country musicians who could call themselves The Highwaymen — it was four absolute musical legends and national treasures. Populating the group were solo superstars Kris Kristofferson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, and Willie Nelson. Their visceral, evocative songs were so well embraced because these singers understood their often heartbreaking and startling material. Individually, each member of The Highwaymen lived a life full of danger, tragedy, and sadness. Here's a trip into the tragic offstage lives of The Highwaymen — Kristofferson, Jennings, Cash, and Nelson.