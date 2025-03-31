The Tragic Reason Aurochs Went Extinct

For thousands of years, large herds of aurochs, the ancestors of modern cattle, roamed throughout Europe, North Africa, and Asia. The males, standing nearly 6-feet tall at the shoulder and weighing more than 2,200 pounds, had massive curved horns more than 40 inches long. They weren't just burly but fast and agile as well, allowing them to fight off most predators. Except for one: humans. Paleolithic cave paintings, including those at Lascaux, France (see one above), depict these creatures that were once hunted extensively for food during that period. Still, they lived on.

Around 58 B.C., the Roman emperor Julius Caesar wrote about them. He described them as being "a little below" the size of the extinct North African elephant and very powerful. "Their strength and speed are extraordinary; they spare neither man nor wild beast which they have espied," he wrote (via "On the Origin of Cattle: How Aurochs Became Domestic and Colonized the World"). Caesar also praised the hunting of these majestic animals, which were also used for sport in Roman amphitheaters.

It was ultimately humans that led to their eventual end. Like the bison of America's Great Plains, aurochs were once so plentiful that no one even considered they might go extinct. But unlike bison, which were saved from the brink by early conservation efforts, the species died out by the 17th century. Hunting, along with things like the systematic destruction of the aurochs' habitat, were the main culprits.

