The Tragedy Of George Foreman Explained

The mention of the word "boxing" evokes memories of stellar fighters, such as Joe Frazier, Sugar Ray Robinson, Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, Muhammad Ali, and George Foreman. The latter achieved Hall of Fame status after a career that featured a dramatic retirement and almighty comeback. For Foreman's efforts, the International Boxing Research Organization ranked him the eighth-greatest heavyweight of all time in 2005. Yet, boxing wasn't his only achievement, as he went on to become the face of the popular George Foreman grill and a preacher who wanted to inspire others.

Foreman's rise to the top didn't come without its challenges and heartache, because his greatest fight wasn't only in the ring — but in life. His childhood wasn't easy, and he nearly walked down a different path altogether. He might have achieved incredible knockout victories by using his sheer power to down opponents, but his few losses hit him the hardest. His personal life also featured tragedies that left their mark on him.

Yet, in the end, Foreman embodied the famous quote from "Rocky" about learning to get back up: "You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain't about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward." George Foreman was a fighter, father, husband, son, businessman, friend, and inspiration who took all of life's fiercest hooks and kept standing back up to face the next one.

