The Tragedy Of The Band Kansas Explained

The one thing Kansas had that none of its arena rock cohorts in the 1970s could touch was the haunting, virtuosic violin work of founding member Robby Steinhardt. His contributions were so intrinsic to Kansas that when he departed the band in 1982, the group's creative and commercial golden age came to an end soon thereafter.

Steinhardt would return to Kansas in the 1990s for another decade and a half before his permanent exit. The reason he had to go the first time around was due to some personal problems. "I had some health issues which is really why I left the group," he told Growing Bolder in 2021. "It gave me the chance to do some thinking and writing." More specifically, those medical issues were related to substance misuse. That, in turn, sped up Kansas's split. "The violin was gone," songwriter and guitarist Kerry Livgren told Classic Rock. "I wasn't even sure what Kansas was any more."

Substance misuse also played into why bassist Dave Hope had to leave Kansas in the 1980s. During the previous decade of Kansas's rise, no one in the band misused drugs more than Hope did. After a religious conversion helped him find sobriety, he realized that being in Kansas provided too many temptations. "People were still offering me drugs, and girls were asking where the party was," he said. "I couldn't be an alcoholic and work in a liquor store."

