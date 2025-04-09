The Tragic Reason The Moa Bird Went Extinct

So New Zealand is a strange place, right? Highly suitable for hobbits, full of ruggedly gorgeous landscapes largely lacking human civilization (most of the country has nobody living in it), and separated into two main islands cleverly named North Island and South Island. Also: Where did the whole kiwi thing come from? Ah that's right: The nickname for New Zealanders doesn't come from the fruit, it comes from the tiny, flightless bird that lives there. The cute little buggers and their long, thin, bug-pecking beaks and 1-inch-long wings are harmless to humans if only because they run from danger and don't confront it. Plus, they're not big enough to make a decent meal. But what if a kiwi was bigger, brawnier, and made a particularly good target for human hunters? Enter the now-extinct moa.

If you want to envision a moa, just think of its close cousins: the emu, ostrich, cassowary, rhea, and other flightless birds. Plus there's that bird that suffered the same fate and has a name now-synonymous with "dumb:" the dodo (which may not be extinct forever). Moas were a type of flightless bird that lived in New Zealand before humans arrived. Lots of walking, not flying, poking around, laying eggs — that type of thing. And then the humans showed up. We're talking the OG New Zealand settlers — Polynesians — who arrived in around 1200 to 1300 C.E.

That's precisely when we start finding archaeological evidence of settlers sinking their teeth into the local, flightless bird population. It took less than 1,500 settlers to decimate the species forever. By the time European sailors arrived in 1642, the moa were long gone.

