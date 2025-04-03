The Resolution That Would Allow Donald Trump A Third Term, But Not Every President

Just days after Donald Trump returned to the White House to begin serving his second term, U.S. Representative Andy Ogles, a Republican from Tennessee, introduced a joint resolution in the House to amend the U.S. Constitution to allow Trump to serve a third term. Since 1951, the law of the land has barred anyone from serving more than two presidential terms due to the 22nd Amendment. But that hasn't stopped Trump from publicly floating the idea of a third term. The latest came on March 30, 2025, during an NBC interview when he said he was serious about the possibility. "There are methods which you could do it," he said.

One of these methods would be changing the Constitution. Ogles' joint resolution that would allow Trump to be elected to a third term has quite a hill to climb since, like all amendments to the Constitution, it would have to be ratified by three-fourths of the states for it to pass. If it did make it over that hurdle, the language of the resolution would prevent such former presidents as Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, from seeking a third term as well as future two-consecutive-term presidents. Ogles wrote the resolution specifically for Trump since it stipulates only presidents who haven't served "two consecutive terms" would be allowed to be elected to a third term.