What Does HMS On A Ship Stand For?

SS, USS, RMS, JS, TSS, GTS, NS, and of course, HMS. We've all seen or heard such letters in front of ship names, if only in fiction ("Star Trek's" USS Enterprise), historical accounts (the RMS Titanic), and scattered news stories. Sometimes, a ship prefix indicates what type of propulsion a vessel uses, like SV meaning sailing vessel. Sometimes it indicates what country or affiliation it has, like PCG for the Philippine Coast Guard or SSM for Schiff Seiner Majestät. When translated into English, that latter German prefix equals a very common prefix that the reader might have heard about more than others: HMS. HMS means His/Her Majesty's Ship. This is the designation for British naval vessels.

Prior to the 1800s, prefixes weren't a standard feature of any and all seafaring vessels. But when American engineer Robert Fulton designed the very first, passenger-worthy, functioning steamboat in 1807, the Clermont, there arose a greater need to distinguish various types of ships. The 1800s saw an explosion of steamships hit the waters, and it became important for mercantile and military purposes to know who and what was on the waters. This is when we see SS arise as a standard prefix meaning "steamship."

HMS, however, predates such happenings. There's some disagreement on the timeline, but we know that King Henry VIII founded the British Navy in 1546 and King Charles II (ruled from 1660 to 1685) gave it the name "Royal Navy." 1653 saw His Majesty's Ship Bristol (no abbreviation) hit the waves. Since then, numerous ships have borne the HMS moniker.

