One-Hit Wonder Child Stars You Didn't Know Died

One-hit wonders are usually associated with music — acts that enjoy a single hit song or album across their entire creative lives. It's a phenomenon that pops up in other realms, like Hollywood. For every actor who forges a lasting, decades-long career, or more specifically, a child star who successfully segues into grown-up roles, there are numerous other performers who appear prominently in one big hit TV series or feature film... and then fade into obscurity. There are many reasons why a once-promising youth actor never ascends beyond their brief bit of screen fame. Some child stars completely disappear, choosing to walk away from acting, while others struggle to land meaningful roles because they're brutally typecast, forever associated with their childhood or teenage success. Others tragically die before they can prove their mettle beyond that one part they dazzled audiences with when they were kids.

No matter the circumstances of why those actors are one-hit wonders, all of them eventually die, some far too early and in particularly tragic ways, and usually after they've been so far out of the public eye for so long that their deaths go under-reported. Here are some tragic stories about one-hit wonders: the briefly successful child actors who died without much fanfare.