Rock Stars Who Left Their Wives For Younger Women

For as long as there have been rock stars, there have been members of the opposite sex throwing themselves right at their rocking faces. The idea that rockers can pick and choose any love interest they want is one of those cliches that is pretty much true, so when musicians settle down with just one partner, you can be sure that partner is pretty special. Well, at least until said partner starts getting a few wrinkles; then, the average rock star is fairly likely to simply head to the Groupie Store to select a newer model. (It's worth noting that this applies mainly to rock stars of the male variety; she-rockers, curiously, don't seem to share this inclination.)

Even the bonds of holy matrimony are all too often not quite as strong as the rocking urge to slip into a relationship with an uncomfortable age gap. Perhaps it's because aging musicians need validation that they're still cool, or because — often being rather juvenile sorts themselves — they need partners that won't be troublingly insistent that they grow up. Or, maybe these guys are just kind of tools. At any rate, there are tons of instances of famous musicians destroying their relationships — even really long, seemingly super-committed marriages — to take up with new partners who are, well, "new" in more than one sense of the word.