What Every Ex Member Of Van Halen Is Doing Today

Few bands accomplished as much as Van Halen did. Inducted into the sometimes controversial Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and selling nearly 80 million copies of acclaimed and influential albums like "1984" and its self-titled debut, Van Halen injected classic songs like "Jump," "Runnin' with the Devil," and "Right Now" into the collective consciousness.

Van Halen could sometimes go too far, but it inspired countless other bands because it did hard rock differently. Its musicians understood that pop song-craft and showmanship were as important as licks, attitudes, and volume. Through a nearly 50-year history, Van Halen experienced only a relative handful of lineup changes, including some of the least and most successful band member replacements ever. It always operated from a core of brothers Eddie and Alex Van Halen, jamming with bassists Michael Anthony and later Wolfgang Van Halen, and performing behind singers David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar, or Gary Cherone.

Moving beyond its many messy band breakups, Van Halen reunited variously with Roth and Hagar for 21st-century tours and recorded its final album in 2012, before breaking up for good in 2020. Here's what every musician who was ever officially a member of Van Halen — or might as well have been — has spent the last decade or so doing, both in and out of the rock band that made them musical icons.

