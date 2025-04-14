The Bizarre Time Bob Dylan Was Arrested Because Of Bruce Springsteen

As well as being questioned about his identity, Bob Dylan was quizzed on why exactly he was walking around a quiet residential area of Long Branch in the pouring rain. Officer Kristie Buble says that Dylan told her he was considering buying a house in the area. However, he also said he was in New Jersey because he was on tour. "He said he was touring the country with Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp," Buble said (per ABC News). "So now I'm really a little fishy about his story. I did not know what to believe or where he was coming from, or even who he was. We see a lot of people on our beat, and I wasn't sure if he came from one of our hospitals or something." Dylan was 68 at the time of the encounter, and Buble, who had only seen pictures of the musician as a young man, didn't recognize him.

Advertisement

Dylan is famously mysterious and makes little effort to explain his intentions as a musician and public figure. Indeed, there is no direct statement from the legend as to why he was actually out in Long Branch that day. But Dylan has previously appeared in public unexpectedly, checking out local musical landmarks near to where he tours. Two months before the incident in Long Branch, Dylan took a guided tour of John Lennon's childhood home in Liverpool, England, and the previous year he appeared outside the childhood home of Neil Young in Winnipeg. Fans have speculated that Dylan may have been looking to perform a similar pilgrimage to the former residence of Bruce Springsteen, whose Long Branch abode was the location at which he wrote his signature song, "Born to Run" (which he reportedly hated at first).

Advertisement