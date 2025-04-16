Why You Would Never Survive The Year 536

It's all too easy to believe that the time you live in is the worst time. Yet, while no one's here to make light of very real issues faced by modern people, many of us have it pretty good. Ask yourself: would you rather be alive now or in the turbulent period that gave rise to the Dark Ages?

Now, the use of the term "Dark Ages" is bound to get a medievalist or two pretty steamed. More properly called the Early Middle Ages, this time wasn't necessarily "dark" and spans from A.D. 476 (the fall of western Rome) to about the 11th century. Historians generally accept there was a period of Classical Antiquity right before that. However, there's a lot of wiggle room there, and you may rightfully mark out the generation or so poised on the edge of this transition as being at a particularly awkward point. That's because this era was beset by global instability and, ultimately, if there was one year in particular that time travelers may want to avoid, it's got to be 536 A.D.

What's so wrong with 536? Well, where to start? During this year, there was a major volcanic eruption in the Northern Hemisphere that shot so much matter into the atmosphere that it blocked the sun, causing unseasonably low temperatures, crop failures, famine, disease, and social upheaval. If you found yourself in this year and its immediate aftermath, the harsh truth is that you would have a seriously difficult time making it out alive.

