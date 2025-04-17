Few bands rocked harder and more successfully than legendary Boston rock group Aerosmith, the fivesome featuring Brad Whitford (guitar), Tom Hamilton (bass), Joey Kramer (drums) and lead guitarist extraordinaire Joe Perry. Leading the way, of course, was scarf-loving singer Steven Tyler, one of the most charismatic frontmen to ever grasp a microphone.

The band had a string of iconic hits in the 1970s, including the likes of "Dream On," "Sweet Emotion," "Walk This Way," and others. By the end of the decade, however, Aerosmith was considered washed-up has-beens, their best years in the rearview mirror thanks to rampant drug use and intra-band squabbling. In the latter part of the 1980s, though, the band rediscovered their mojo, opening the door to decades of even greater success, thanks to tracks like "Janie's Got a Gun," "Love in an Elevator," "Dude Looks Like a Lady," and partnering with Run DMC for a rap-and-rock remake of "Walk This Way" that was an even bigger hit than the original.

Success, of course, is just one side of the coin. As true fans know, there's also Aerosmith's tragic real-life story, a history replete with serious health woes, sad moments, and more wretched excess than perhaps any other band in rock history. To find out how that's affected the group's frontman, read on to have the tragedy of Steven Tyler explained.

