What Really Happened To Criss Angel After His TV Show Was Canceled?

The early 2000s, when taking on a dark, edgy, and goth look and persona went mainstream at the same time as provocative Las Vegas culture and cable TV exploded with reality shows, provided the perfect climate for Criss Angel to become one of the most famous people on the planet. From 2005 to 2010, Angel, boasting a uniquely charismatic sensibility and a particular set of skills, starred in the heavily watched A&E series "Criss Angel: Mindfreak." With an act somewhere between stuntman, performance artist, gross-out comedian, and street magician, the illusions of Angel, often perpetuated against unsuspecting passers-by, stunned, delighted, amazed, and unsettled.

It's part of most any entertainer's story, and particularly the story of Criss Angel, that the fame and visibility can disappear just as quickly as it arrived. Angel hasn't been on TV screens for many years now, but he's still working hard to entertain and bewilder both fans and skeptics. Here's what Criss Angel has been up to since the days of "Criss Angel: Mindfreak."