What Aileen Wuornos' Prison Life Was Really Like

The story of Aileen Wuornos, a serial killer who murdered seven men in 1989 and 1990, is deeply disturbing. The Michigan native had a brutal childhood characterized by sexual abuse, neglect, and alcohol use. Wuornos wound up involved in sex work and theft at a young age, and she was jailed for armed robbery at the age of 24. She began killing a decade later. Each of the men had picked Wuornos up on a Florida highway, with Wuornos presenting herself as a hitchhiker or sex worker before shooting them dead and robbing them of their valuables. When Wuornos was finally caught and charged — with the help of her partner Tyria Moore, who testified against her — she claimed that the men had attempted to rape her and she had acted in self-defense.

On January 27, 1992, Wuornos was found guilty of the murder of her first victim and sentenced to death, with five further convictions coming after. She remained on death row until she was finally executed in 2002. Here is what her time behind bars was like.