Prince's Late Addition To Coachella Didn't Stop His Iconic Performance

"Coachella, I am here!," Prince shouted amid pounding drums as he took the stage at the three-day musical festival in Indio, California. "Coachella, where are you?!" It was April 26, 2008, and the Purple One — who was actually wearing all white for the performance, the rhinestones that fringed his top sparkling in the stage lights — kicked out the jams for two hours. He wowed the crowd with scorching renditions of both his own hits and several covers, including a stellar version of Radiohead's "Creep," that would later stir up controversy. There were even a few surprise guests as well.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival set came just a year after Prince's historic Super Bowl halftime show in which he barely avoided being electrocuted in the pouring rain. The festival organizers had been trying for eight years, since Coachella's launch, to get Prince. It took a rumored $4.8 million to make it happen and it was a mere three weeks before the festival when Prince agreed to perform during its ninth year.