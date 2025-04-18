The Worst Trade War In US History

President Donald Trump's 2025 foray into levying tariffs against various countries has caused the typical conveyor belt of responses from this or that website, pundit, talking head, historian, financial analyst, and so forth. While some members of the public care about the details, others probably Googled, "What's a tariff?" But in all cases, the U.S. population is being forced to confront, even relearn, the ins and outs of an international trade that was on autopilot for quite some time. And to tweak part of a George Orwell quote: "He who knows the past knows the future." So we look to America's past trade wars — if the word "wars" really fits — to learn about the future and the present.

Advertisement

There've been a lot of international trade disputes over the course of the United States' roughly 250-year history. In fact, the country was built on the back of a trade and taxation dispute that reached a head with the ever-famous Boston Tea Party in 1773 (we all know how that turned out). But since those formative American years, the U.S. has gotten locked into trade wars with France and Germany about chickens, Japan about electronics and automobiles, Canada about lumber, Europe about steel, and more. But one trade war stands head and shoulders above the rest if only because of the event to which it was connected: the Great Depression. The United States' Tariff Act of 1930, aka the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, saw the country hike tariffs on countries across the globe in an attempt to recover from the economic downturn. The consequences were disastrous.

Advertisement