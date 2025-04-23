Marilyn Manson Interviews That Went Horribly Wrong

In 2020, Metal Hammer reporter Dave Everley called Marilyn Manson for an interview. Manson was in the middle of promoting his record "We Are Chaos," and the publication wanted to catch up with him about it, covering dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as a touring artist and human being, as well as a few other noteworthy topics — namely Evan Rachel Wood's abuse allegations about Marilyn Manson that dominated the headlines at the time.

According to Metal Hammer, the moment the reporter mentioned Wood's name and asked for Manson's perspective, the musician hung up the call. He didn't say, "No comment," nor that he had been advised by his legal counsel to not speak on the topic — he simply cut the call without a further word. The publication didn't hide the fact that the interview between Everley and Manson ended so dramatically, even explaining its side of why the question was raised and the importance of addressing the proverbial elephant in the room.

Metal Hammer offered Manson another chance for commentary, providing 10 questions to Manson's publicity team for the musician to answer. Manson's representative issued a lengthy statement to the publication, but ultimately the main point was that they had "advised [their] client not to comment further on [the] article." In addition, the publicist said that people tend to put too much stock into everything they read on the internet.

