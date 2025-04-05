What Marilyn Manson's Former Bandmates Have To Say About Him

Marilyn Manson established himself as a highly polarizing and controversial figure in the entertainment industry. It's not only due to his music persona where he embraces vices and the darker side of life, but also how he acts when he's off stage and seemingly just the man born Brian Warner. Now, there are many stars who can't stand Marilyn Manson, but what do his former bandmates say about him?

It's a mixed bag, really. Some of them paint a picture of a different character who played a major part in changing their lives, while others aren't fans and remain unafraid of telling the world about what their experience was like working with him. Of course, this is no different from anyone else on Earth, as someone's best friend could be another person's bitter enemy. That isn't to say that one individual is wrong and another is right, or vice versa, but that human relationships are complex.

So, from his crew from the early Marilyn Manson and the Spooky Kids days to the collection of touring musicians from the latter years, here's what Manson's former bandmates have had to say about him. Proceed with caution, as some of these stories can be triggering to sensitive readers.

