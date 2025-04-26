Who Is The Most Powerful Angel, According To The Bible?

At this point, popular culture and historical artwork are replete with ideas and images of angels that are largely biblically inaccurate. Glowing messengers, winged humanoids, sword-wielding warriors: It's all a big jumble at this point. Is an angel an immortal entity composed of a spirit that is somehow physically powerful in a muscular way? Does an angel have magical powers like telekinesis or holy spells from God? Is it "powerful" in an aura kind of way, or in the way that a human political leader is "powerful"? These aren't merely facetious or pedantic questions. They illustrate the difficulty of even defining, let alone ranking, biblically angelic power in any sort of way that isn't riddled with logical or theological holes.

But, the Bible does step in to help clear this issue up — in an indirect way, at least. The Bible doesn't include a "Top 10 beastmode angel bros" list, but it does mention one "archaggelos," by the original Greek — chief angel — in the New Testament. In describing a scene from the Old Testament, the short letter of Jude describes the "archaggelo" (archangel in English) speaking with the devil about the body of Moses. The archangel's name should be familiar to many: Michael. His title places Michael at the top of the angelic heap because he's the only named archangel in the canonical Bible, either the Catholic or Protestant version. As for how he's "powerful," he's described as powerful because of his role rather than anything else. That role changes to suit circumstances over time and is described in a variety of vignettes across the Old and New Testaments.

