The Real Reason A Casket Can Explode

We typically think that once someone is dead and buried in their casket, their time on earth is done. In actuality, when a body is laid to rest, it's still not finished with the natural processes of death. Even though we can no longer see them, our loved ones are doing things we don't want to think about. They are decomposing.

Advertisement

We know this, but in many cases, we try to avoid it. We have them embalmed and put them in expensive boxes that seal airtight in order to try to preserve the body of the person whose lap we used to sit on while they read us stories or whose hand we held for decades as life partners. But try as we might, we cannot win a battle against mother nature.

All organic, biological matter will decompose eventually, and humans are not exempt. So when we are interred in airtight caskets in an effort to keep out water, bugs, oxygen, or any other things that may hasten our decay, it's a valiant effort, but it doesn't work. We are going to rot away regardless, and our off-gasses can also lead to something called "exploding casket syndrome." It's a real thing, and one that funeral directors have to deal with on occasion. It's an unwelcome phenomenon, but Uncle Jim always said he'd go out with a bang.

Advertisement