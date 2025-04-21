The World Reacts To The Death Of Pope Francis

After a prolonged battle with double pneumonia, Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on April 21, 2025. The news was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell via the Vatican's official TV channel. He said: "Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 (0535 GMT) this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father."

His death just one day after Easter Sunday was a bit unexpected because just the day prior he had given the apostolic blessing in Latin for 20 minutes from the balcony at St. Peter's Basilica. Francis also rode through the square in the popemobile, stopping to bless babies every so often, per The Associated Press. That appearance was hard won, though, because Francis had been ill in recent months, spending 38 days in the hospital where doctors said it was very touch-and-go, and even upon his release, he was in delicate shape. He left the hospital on March 23rd and was advised to convalesce for two months. He did so, mostly, but on Easter, duty called.

Pope Francis will be remembered as a reformer who worked for the inclusion of marginalized people and spoke out against contentious issues like climate change and the pitfalls of capitalism. He was also the rare Catholic leader who acknowledged the church's history with child sexual abuse calling it, "our shame" via NBC News. Regardless of religious beliefs, Pope Francis's leadership over the Catholic Church and its 1.4 billion members could not be ignored, and numerous world leaders have taken the time to release heartfelt statements and address Francis' legacy.

