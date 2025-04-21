The World Reacts To The Death Of Pope Francis
After a prolonged battle with double pneumonia, Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on April 21, 2025. The news was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell via the Vatican's official TV channel. He said: "Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 (0535 GMT) this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father."
His death just one day after Easter Sunday was a bit unexpected because just the day prior he had given the apostolic blessing in Latin for 20 minutes from the balcony at St. Peter's Basilica. Francis also rode through the square in the popemobile, stopping to bless babies every so often, per The Associated Press. That appearance was hard won, though, because Francis had been ill in recent months, spending 38 days in the hospital where doctors said it was very touch-and-go, and even upon his release, he was in delicate shape. He left the hospital on March 23rd and was advised to convalesce for two months. He did so, mostly, but on Easter, duty called.
Pope Francis will be remembered as a reformer who worked for the inclusion of marginalized people and spoke out against contentious issues like climate change and the pitfalls of capitalism. He was also the rare Catholic leader who acknowledged the church's history with child sexual abuse calling it, "our shame" via NBC News. Regardless of religious beliefs, Pope Francis's leadership over the Catholic Church and its 1.4 billion members could not be ignored, and numerous world leaders have taken the time to release heartfelt statements and address Francis' legacy.
Reactions in America are heartfelt
Vice President J.D. Vance, who had just spoken with His Holiness during a visit to the Vatican on Easter Sunday, wrote on X, in part: "My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I'll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul." Vance linked the text of the homily from March 27, 2020, in his post.
Pope Francis was one of just three popes to ever visit The White House. It was during the Obama administration, but President Donald Trump offered his condolences, writing on Truth Social: "Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!"
Various American bishops and cardinals have also shared their thoughts on Francis' passing. After saying how "fitting" it is that the world is able to celebrate his legacy during the Easter season, Bishop Michael Martin of North Carolina said during a press conference (via WCNC): "Him having been able to celebrate that yesterday with all of us, he celebrates that today, we pray, in eternal life."
Meanwhile, Cardinal Blase Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago, made sure to highlight how Francis was dedicated to helping needy people all around the world. He told ABC7: "He always wanted to make sure, as he said from the very beginning of his papacy, that the church was positioned to be a field hospital for the world." He went on to explain why he thinks His Holiness was so adamant about this throughout his tenure as Pope, saying: "I think it came down to the fact that he really liked people, and he respected them."
Global reactions are even more widespread
Tributes are pouring in from across the pond as well. King Charles wrote a lengthy message and posted it on the Royal Family's X page, which reads, in part: "His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others. His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many people across the world."
French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X: "From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. To unite people with one another and with nature. May this hope be reborn endlessly beyond him. To all Catholics, to a grieving world, my wife and I send our thoughts."
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took to Facebook to write, in part: "Pope Francis has returned to the Father's house. A news that pains us deeply, because a great man and a great pastor leaves us. I have had the privilege to enjoy his friendship, his advice and his teachings, which never diminished even in times of trial and suffering."
Israeli President Isaac Herzog posted on X: "... A man of deep faith and boundless compassion, he dedicated his life to uplifting the poor and calling for peace in a troubled world. He rightly saw great importance in fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect."
As the days go on, there's no doubt we'll be hearing from many more prominent figures around the globe as they take the time to honor Pope Francis in the days after his death.