Why Were Some Popes Buried In 3 Coffins?

Three caskets may sound like overkill, but one of the reasons for the practice was not unlike why we bury our loved ones in air-tight caskets: We want to preserve their bodies for as long as possible. In the case of the traditional three containers, the first was made of cypress, the second made of lead, and the final made of oak. They also symbolized who the pope was during his life.

The cypress coffin is the one that the pope's body goes into, along with three bags of copper, silver, and gold coins that symbolize the pope's years of service. The wood coffin is meant as a reminder that the Pope is a regular person, a humble servant of the Lord, and is being buried as such. Three silk ribbons are wrapped around the cypress casket after it's sealed shut.

While the cypress coffin is symbolic of the pope's origins as a regular Joe, the lead casing makes it clear that this is no standard-issue human that is being buried, as they're typically used for popes and royalty. In the pope's case, this second casket is engraved with various symbols, clergical documents, and dates. The lead coffin is also very strong, and after it's soldered closed, it's supposed to work to slow the decomposition of the body inside since it's so air-tight. Documents that were relevant to the deceased pope were also put in the lead coffin.

From there, the lead casket containing the cypress casket will be placed into a large casket made of elm and hammered closed with gold nails, per the Nigeria Catholic Network. Since elm is considered a "precious wood" in Rome, its use as the final coffin is symbolic of the "dignity" of the pope inside. A list of the interred pope's achievements is read aloud, then put inside a copper tube and laid in the elm casket. Finally, the entire thing is wrapped in violet silk and sealed in wax before being placed into a crypt.