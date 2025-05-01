The Myth About Rosa Parks You Should Never Believe

Rosa Parks finished a strenuous work day as a seamstress on December 1, 1955, clocking out at 5 p.m. and making her way to the bus stop. Though she was physically tired, the crowd at the bus stop was already thick, so she decided to kill some time and let it die down. She walked to a nearby drug store to pick up a heating pad, but they cost too much, so she settled on aspirin and a few other items before going back to the bus stop to wait for her ride home.

According to "Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory: The Life of Rosa Parks," when the 42-year-old boarded the bus, she made her way to a centrally located "racially neutral" section. It was behind a portable sign labeled "colored," but close enough to the front that if white people needed a seat, Jim Crow laws mandated that Black people would need to move further back.

At first, Parks and three other African Americans sat in the section with no problems, but after a couple of stops, more white people boarded the bus until the only seats left open were toward the back. One white man needed a seat, and bus driver James F. Blake told all four Black people to move because law dictated that they could not sit parallel to whites on a bus. The other three Black people, two women and a man, begrudgingly moved. But when Parks sat quietly, firm in her position, Blake walked over to her and asked, "Are you going to stand up?" to which Parks replied a simple, "No."

