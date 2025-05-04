Why You Can Still See Facial Expression On The Bodies Of Pompeii

During the excavation of Pompeii, Guiseppi Fiorelli and his team found air pockets surrounding skeletal remains in an area of the city dubbed the "Alley of skeletons" and began working on a new type of casting material made from a combination of plaster of Paris and glue. By pouring it into the air pockets, it took on the form of the bodies at the moment of their deaths. After the plaster hardened, Fiorelli and his team would remove the calcified ash from around the plaster to reveal the figures.

There was the old man in his underwear attempting to shield his face from the choking gas and ash; a couple clutching each other in their last moments; and a dog curled up as if in agony. In some instances, the harrowing and grimacing expressions weren't actually caused by pain, but rather muscle contractions from the searing heat after the victims had already died.

The casts of the dead were an instant sensation that helped to generate the public's fascination with the lost city. So what happened to the bodies? While Fiorelli took some of the plaster casts to a new museum, he left others where they had been made, giving the scene a sense of human emotion unlike any other archaeological site had previously been able to do. Fiorelli had managed to bring back the dead and give a nearly 2,000-year-old tragedy a sense of immediacy.

