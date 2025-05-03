The Tragedy Of Weezer Explained

The first sounds on the first Weezer album from 1994 were created by Jason Cropper, a musician kicked out of a group before it made it big. Cropper joined the nascent Weezer in 1992 as a guitarist and played during the early gigs that led to an album deal. Recording began in 1993 in New York City, with Ric Ocasek of the storied band the Cars producing. Hostilities quickly emerged, such as Cropper's personality clash with bassist Matt Sharp, which frontman Rivers Cuomo found distracting.

Then Cropper's partner, Amy Wellner, became pregnant, which upset the rest of Weezer. "That was a bummer for Rivers," Cropper told Yahoo! Entertainment. "Matt was also disappointed in me for starting a family so young." Cropper believed that the others thought his being a family man "would be a liability and that I would not be able to show up at some point." Then, violating Cuomo's rule that band members cut off contact from partners during recording sessions, Wellner traveled to New York. "She didn't want to lose me. I think she was concerned that I was going to move on," says Cropper. "And that was when I was given my notice." Cropper lost his job in Weezer, but retained a writing credit for devising the distinctive picked intro to "The Blue Album" opener "My Name Is Jonas." Cuomo replaced the guitarist's recorded contributions with his own replicated tracks just before the album was finished.

