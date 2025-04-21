'90s Musicians Who Died And No One Noticed

The music industry in the 1990s was a messed-up place and time, but it wasn't all bad. The final decade of the 20th century was one of the most fruitful, creative, and lucrative periods in pop culture, and what everyone was listening to on their personal CD players and car cassette decks was varied and exciting. In the 1990s, genres like gangsta and pop rap, dance music, grunge, and alternative rock all vied for record sales, chart placement, and the attentions of the masses. Artists could and did become huge stars on the strength of just a couple of singles or an audacious album, forever linking them to the 1990s.

Advertisement

But despite how popular and successful some of those bands, singers, rappers, and producers may have been for a significant period of time, and during such a monumental era, their status eventually faded away. They made great music, but they still became proverbial flashes in the pan. Being forgotten or overlooked with the passage of time is made all the more tragic when those once-major artists die. Often coming too soon and from horrifying causes, those deaths have been met with little fanfare and media attention. Here are some big musical stars of the 1990s who died and for some reason, it didn't much register with the general public.