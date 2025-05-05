The Myth About JFK You Should Never Believe

Western culture has a tendency to lionize its public figures, lauding their accomplishments and driving them to a mythic status that makes them appear larger than life. And no one person from the 20th century was more mythologized than President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated as his motorcade cruised through Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963. The killing sent shockwaves across the world, launching a bevy of conspiracy theories as to who was really responsible and raising Kennedy to the status of martyr in the process.

Kennedy, who was just 46 when he was killed, had achieved a great deal in his short lifetime. Hailed as a war hero despite being plagued by illness and chronic back pain in early life, he became an acclaimed author after returning from serving in the military, before becoming a U.S. Congressman at the age of just 29. He served three terms in the House of Representatives before becoming a Senator in 1952, and winning the Presidency in 1960 at the age of 43, the youngest person ever to do so. He was instrumental in bringing an end to the Cuban Missile Crisis which historians argue was the closest the world ever came to the start of a nuclear war.

In the wake of his untimely death three years into his term, Kennedy was held up as a bastion of progressive values, his murder coming at a time when the Civil Rights Movement was at its peak. But was Kennedy really the keen and valuable ally that some suggest he was? The facts say otherwise, suggesting that Kennedy may have been forced to bring Civil Rights legislation to Congress during his presidency due to external political factors, rather than his wish to see all Americans receive equality as quickly as possible.

