The 2 Countries That Have Won Eurovision The Most

Over the course of its 70-year existence, the Eurovision Song Contest has been hotly contested, with individual competing countries lucky to have won it one or two times during that period. However, a handful of the 52 countries that have taken part over the years have emerged victorious time and time again.

Israel, for example, has taken the most points at Eurovision four times, most notably with the irresistible "Diva" by Dana International in 1998, while France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom have each won it five. But when it comes to delivering continent-spanning competition-ready pop hits, two countries have done better than any other: Sweden and Ireland, both of which have emerged victorious in Eurovision an amazing seven times.

It would be naive to suggest that Eurovision results are based entirely on the objective quality of the songs. In fact, though the competition is considered to be a light-hearted and, to many viewers, somewhat ironic television spectacle, some critics have suggested that voting among countries may have a political aspect, with friendlier countries tending to vote for each other while avoiding those with which they have geopolitical tensions or disputes. Eurovision organizers claim that the competition is strictly apolitical — though Ukraine's triumph following the start of the Russian invasion in 2022 seemingly gave credence to that claim. So why have Ireland and Sweden been so successful at Eurovision?

