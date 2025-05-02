Here's The Origin Behind Aerosmith's Name

Joey Kramer was growing up in the Bronx when one fateful night he, like probably most American teens at the time, tuned into "The Ed Sullivan Show" to see the Beatles play. The group performed a handful of times on the program in 1964 and 1965, and according to Zildjian, it was these sets that inspired Kramer to learn the drums. And the Beatles' influence didn't stop there.

Being a Beatles' fan in the 1960s was a national pastime, and the group was a very vocal fan of singer-songwriter Harry Nilsson — John Lennon and Paul McCartney even called him their favorite artist at a 1968 press conference. That may or may not have been the reason Kramer was listening to Nilsson's "Aerial Ballet" album that year, but we do know it was the catalyst for him coming up with the name Aerosmith while he was still in high school.

"I was listening to an album at the time, by Harry Nilsson, called 'Aerial Ballet,'" he said in an interview with the radio show, "Ultimate Classic Rock Nights" (via UCR). "We were listening to this record and I started really getting off on the lyrics. We started kicking around this work 'aerial,' and 'aerial' eventually came into 'aero' — I don't know how that happened. And it was like Aeromind, Aerostar, Aero-this, Aero-that; and somebody said 'smith' — Aerosmith? Wow! And from then on it was all over my high school psychology books and my math books."

