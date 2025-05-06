The Tragedy Of The Misfits Explained

The Misfits formed in Lodi, New Jersey in April 1977. At the time, no one expected them to change the course of punk rock history by creating the spooky subgenre of horror punk. They were musicians who were ahead of their time, becoming one of the most influential bands of the genre and inspiring countless other acts, even those outside of punk like Metallica, My Chemical Romance, and Guns N' Roses. Yet despite their legacy (of brutality) and highs over the decades, the Misfits experienced their fair share of tragedy too.

Advertisement

After their initial break-up, growing turmoil resulted in a lawsuit between original members Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only that threatened the very existence of the group. There have been regrets along the way, including one about a particularly well-known song in their discography, as well as the loss of purpose (and income) after departures. The Misfits have seen death come knocking at their door too, proving that even if you play songs about the Grim Reaper, there's no way to escape its call.

While the punk rock icons have preserved their place in the almanacs of music, it hasn't been smooth sailing. Still, this is a story that needs to be told so fans can understand and appreciate the full picture of what it takes to get to the top — ups and downs and all. Read on to find out more about the tragedy of the Misfits.

Advertisement