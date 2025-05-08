Musicians Who Are Likely Stuck In Prison For Life

A smooth voice, hooks and melodies, and lyrics often fixated on the carnal side of the human experience made R. Kelly an undeniable superstar. In the 1990s and beyond, he sold more than 40 million copies of his albums and scored more than three dozen hits on the R&B chart. The self-styled "King of R&B" crossed over to the top of the pop chart, too, with tunes like "Sex Me," "Bump N' Grind," and "Your Body's Callin'." From the early 1990s on, Kelly also faced allegations of exploitation and abuse of young women.

One strange detail everyone ignored about Aaliyah is how the pop star was coerced into marrying Kelly when she was 15 years old, and in the early 2000s Kelly evaded a prison sentence — despite numerous court hearings — for 30 counts of producing content of an explicit nature that involved minors.

In 2017, after journalist Jim DeRogatis uncovered a cult-like community of women kept by Kelly in his home for his own pleasure, the R&B singer was arrested, arraigned, and tried for a slew of charges. In 2022, a court sentenced Kelly to a 30-year prison term for racketeering and sex trafficking, and a federal court added another 20 years after a guilty verdict on counts of crimes against minors. The terms will be served concurrently; Kelly won't be able to walk out of prison until he's about 80 years old.

