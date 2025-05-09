These Were Hitler's Plans For Japan During And After WWII

Students learning about World War II for the first time might easily wonder why Japan would ally itself with the Axis Powers, and with Nazi Germany in particular. Wouldn't the racist ideology promoted by the Nazis preclude any nation with a people who didn't — and couldn't — fit into their conception of the "Aryan" race from working with them? And Imperial Japan had its own ideas on racial purity besides. What could have compelled such an alliance?

Advertisement

The truth is that Adolf Hitler himself pursued a partnership with Japan. Germany and Japan shared similar resentments toward other Western imperial powers, and both nations had concerns over Communist Russia. Hitler publicly praised the Chinese and Japanese people, at one point saying, "I have never regarded [them] as being inferior to ourselves ... [i]ndeed, I believe the more steadfast the Chinese and Japanese remain in their pride of race, the easier I shall find it to get on with them" (via German History in Documents and Images). Hitler's Germany and Japan would sign the Anti-Comintern Pact in 1936, and Japan would partner militarily with Germany and Italy in the Tripartite Pact of 1940.

Advertisement

But it's not hard to see the mental gymnastics Hitler went through to endorse partnering with Japan given his racial ideology. Japan's leaders, much like Benito Mussolini, had little time for Nazi race theory and in fact resisted Nazi pressure to turn over their Jewish population. And the alliance itself was a shallow one. Despite Hitler's qualified admiration for the Japanese, neither side of his partnership with them offered any real economic or military aid or coordination during World War II.