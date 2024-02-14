What Hitler Really Thought Of Japan's Attack On Pearl Harbor

By December 1941, World War II had been in full swing for a couple of years. Nazi Germany, under the command of Adolf Hitler, had invaded Poland on September 1, 1939, under the pretense of a false flag event that claimed aggression on Poland's part, first. The United Kingdom and France declared war on Germany two days later on September 3, and two weeks later on September 17, Russia moved into Poland to counter Germany. By April of the following year Germany had taken Denmark, and by June, Norway. Italy entered the tumult a day later on June 10, 1940, on the side of Germany. In late September, Japan joined the war with Germany and Italy to form the Axis powers. The United States isolated itself from the rest of the world this entire time and refused to take part in a conflict off American soil. Then Pearl Harbor happened on December 7, 1941.

As Time says, when the U.S. Navy secretary broke the news to President Roosevelt all Roosevelt said was, "No." Leaders across the world reacted in their own ways. Joseph Stalin was just relieved that Japan hadn't attacked the Soviet Union. U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill was initially just as incredulous as Roosevelt. Despite an initial Japanese victory, Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto would later famously write, "I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant," per the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. And Hitler? As Military History Now recounts, he was "ecstatic."