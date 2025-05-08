The Meaning Behind Pope Robert Prevost's Chosen Name, Leo

For the first time in history, there's an American pope in Rome. The new pontiff is 69-year-old Cardinal Robert Prevost, an American missionary who spent years ministering in Peru. On May 8, 2025, he was met with a roaring crowd in St. Peter's Square after being elected the first American pope in the 2,000-year long history of the Catholic Church.

The announcement came on the second day of the conclave with 133 cardinals sequestered inside the Sistine Chapel determining the elected leader. A white plume of smoke streaming from the chimney of the hallowed chapel, followed by a triumphant tolling of bells, signaled the news of Rome's new pope. After the official announcement, "Habemus Papam" — which translates to "We have a pope" — was declared from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, Rome's new pontiff took the stand with his inaugural words, "Peace be with all of you."

In Roman Catholic tradition, the new pope adopted a papal name, and announced himself as Leo XIV. Though the name Leo dates back centuries in the history of the Catholic Church — and has been used by 13 previous popes — it's been over 100 years since a pope chose the name. So, why did he choose it?

