Why Townspeople Once Tore The Roof Off Of A Palace During A Papal Conclave

The papal conclave that met on May 7, 2025, 16 days after the death of Pope Francis, was ensconced in the Sistine Chapel. They had zero contact with the outside world, as required. The voting system used to elect a new Pope involves 133 cardinal electors in a multi-round system that has been used for more than 800 years.

The system requires two-thirds of the electors to agree on who shall become the next pontiff. While the cardinals go about their business, a huge crowd of Catholics gathers in the square outside, looking for a white smoke signal to indicate that a decision has been made. They did not have to wait long after the process started on May 7, 2025. It took only until the evening of the following day for the cardinals to give the papacy to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who is now Pope Leo XIV.

But the papal conclave hasn't always gone so smoothly. In 1268, following the death of Pope Clement IV, the decision process took more than two and a half years — 1,006 days to be precise. And it required the local townsfolk to intervene and press the cardinals into fulfilling their duty.

