Things About These Infamous Wars That Don't Make Sense

The Battle of Actium was well and truly for all the marbles. Octavian, aka Augustus Caesar before his rebrand, faced Mark Antony and Cleopatra: The winner would control the Mediterranean world. The two fleets clashed near the western shore of Greece, and the more maneuverable ships in Octavian's navy outfought Mark Antony's heavy quinqueremes. According to the common myth of the battle, a factor in Antony's loss was Cleopatra's retreat. Her nerve broke, and she took her ships back toward Egypt as fast as their crews could row them.

Doesn't really sound like Cleopatra, does it? One of the most famous women in human history, Cleopatra is remembered in part because of her boldness, playing politics as well as the men while struggling to keep Egypt from becoming a mere Roman province. She'd even been at war before, defeating her brother-husband's attempt to invade Egypt and dethrone her. So why would an older, more mature Cleopatra desert a man she loved, who was also an ally she desperately needed?

Some historians now argue that the traditional story is backward. The battle wasn't lost because Cleopatra fled, but she fled because they'd lost. If Cleopatra could get the treasure she had with her, some warships, and herself back to Egypt, there was a chance she could keep her kingdom afloat long enough to keep fighting. It didn't work, with Octavian's forces taking Egypt soon after Actium, and Cleopatra and Antony both dying by suicide rather than face captivity, but this plan sounds more like the Cleopatra that history records.

