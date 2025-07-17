Things That Don't Make Sense About The Epstein Files' Stalled Release

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some news stories come and go, and some dominate headlines for years. That's been the case with Jeffrey Epstein, who has been at the center of a seemingly ever-unfolding story that first broke back in 2006. He may have died in prison in 2019, but that hasn't stopped the speculation — or the anger.

There is no shortage of conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein, and in 2025, it seemed as though the world might be getting at least some of the answers it had been waiting for. In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi handed out what were supposed to be the first batch of declassified files in the case, only to have influencers immediately point out that most of the information was already common knowledge. Promises about the release of additional documents kept coming, until suddenly, news broke that there was nothing to be released after all.

Epstein was dominating headlines again, with officials facing widespread backlash over the handling of the case. Questions were raised about President Donald Trump's relationship to Epstein, and that was just the start. Let's break down some more of those questions and explain in a nutshell exactly what still doesn't make sense, what many people wanted, and what's still unanswered.

