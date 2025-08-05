Bandmates That Had A Lot To Say After Their Break Ups

Formed in 1959, The Beatles had their first No.1 hit in 1963 and topped the Billboard 100 album chart 14 times before their breakup in 1970. Decades later, the surviving bandmates haven't stopped talking about it. Commenting on the disharmony in their final months, Ringo Starr said in the 1995 "The Beatles Anthology" series: "There was no magic and the relationships were terrible. I knew we were all in a messed-up stage" (via Clash Music).

According to John Lennon, McCartney was the reason for the split. "Paul took over and supposedly led us, you know, but what is leading us when we went around in circles?" he commented in a 1970 interview shared on the YouTube channel RockinRolla. Lennon also denied Yoko Ono was the cause, telling Dick Cavett the following year: "The Beatles were drifting apart on their own." Paul McCartney had a different assessment, revealing to Howard Stern in 2018 that it was John who pulled the plug.

McCartney explained that, while the band was initially thrown off by Yoko's presence in rehearsals, "Looking back, the guy was totally in love with her, and you know, you've just gotta respect that." He added he was pleased to have patched things up with Lennon before his death. Had it not happened, McCartney told Stern: "I don't know how I would have dealt with that."

