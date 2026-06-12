5 Rock Songs That Will Transport Boomers Right Back To Their High School Graduations

Music can be a powerful catalyst for remembering precious memories. That's not just sentiment talking: According to a 2022 article in the Journal of Applied Research in Memory and Cognition, hearing music can actually be more effective at bringing back positive recollections of one's past than verbal cues or associated sounds can. So, it shouldn't be surprising that certain songs from the '60s and '70s can make baby boomers in the United States think about when they graduated high school (roughly from 1964 to 1982), particularly if they're songs with an appropriate academic-related theme or that revolve around a rite of passage of sorts.

With that said, just because these boomer-era bangers are potential reminders of stepping up from secondary school doesn't necessarily mean that they're songs that would actually be played during such a ceremony. Much like how we assembled our list of songs that take boomers back to their first high school party, we focused on selecting songs that truly captured the essence of the event: lyrics and melodies that evoke triumph, freedom, hope, impermanence, and even uncertainty. Moreover, even though these five songs belong to a specific period, they also possess an enduring quality that has enabled them to stay relevant in modern times.

From Queen's loud and booming battle hymn to Bob Dylan crooning about choices and changes, this list will have what Pew Research Center called "the gloomiest generation" reminiscing about the moment they truly stepped out of their senior classrooms and into the real world.