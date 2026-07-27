9 Rock Bands Who Lost Their Original Singer But Found A Second Life With A New One

Being in a rock band is a lot like sport. All the pieces for a perfect team could be assembled, but then a critical component — the singer — falls away and it's necessary to build again to try and find the magic. It's not uncommon to see the struggle experienced by bands who have lost key members to everyday family life, creative disputes, or even death. Not all of them bounce back from the personnel setbacks, and even fewer survive the storm to come out stronger on the other side. However, there are groups who received a second lease on life after their original vocalist departed.

Now, this isn't a question about which version of the band is better — since that all comes down to personal preference and everybody will have their own thoughts. This is about clear-cut examples where artists have been able to rejuvenate their careers after losing their voice — figuratively and literally. With all that said, let's turn up the volume and appreciate the rock bands who lost their original singer but found a second life with a new one.