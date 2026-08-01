5 Greatest Hits Vinyl Compilations Every Classic Rock Fan Should Already Own
Fan bait, lazy cash grab, legit musical archive, or all three? All such claims are easy to levy at compilation albums, though they do serve as a good gateway to get people into a band's wider discography. This is especially true for the breadth and depth of classic rock and its phenomenal wellspring of music. There's plenty of compilations waiting to spin on your turntable back home.
Sometimes, it seems like every older band in existence has a compilation, and it's kind of true. So when choosing vinyls for this article, we've got to choose the best of the best. This means the widest range of classic rock, from country-leaning Eagles to arena-rousing Queen, and also a wide range of songs within albums themselves. We don't want those horrible, hodgepodge, best-of "Now That's What I Call Music" kind of bootleg-looking albums, either. We want for-real, label-produced merch that's directly made and endorsed by the artist in question, with one album per artist.
Many of the albums in our list have become huge hits in and of their own, like Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Chronicle," and are probably familiar to fans. If you've got a record player, this album and the others ought to make good albums to play on vinyl, as well — to put on in the household, listen to directly now and then, or to sit down and vibe with in a more focused way.
Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 — Eagles
You know you're a big band when your greatest hits albums is the fourth biggest-selling album of an entire decade, and the album only covers four years of time (from that same decade). If savvy classic rock fans couldn't guess, this, of course, means the Eagles compilation album, "Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975," which does not contain "Hotel California," as that came out later in 1976. If it did, it might be the best-selling album of the next 500 years.
As it stands, "Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975" is a must-have for any classic rock fan who collects vinyls. It only contains 10 songs, is less than 45 minutes long, but is still a no-brainer choice not just because it's an Eagles album, but because of its historical value as the first certified platinum album ever. Sure, there are plenty of folks who dislike the Eagles, consider them overrated, have heard "Hotel California" to death, etc., despite their success. But for the rest of the music-listening public, it's an easy choice to flip on "Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975" and let it play. Eagles even sold out Las Vegas' Sphere venue 58 times as of March 1, 2026, proving that classic rock in 2026 will never die. That's something to be happy about.
As for the album's tracks, we've got hits like "The Best of My Love," "One of These Nights" (both No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100), "Lyin' Eyes" (No. 2), "Take It To the Limit" (No. 4), "Witchy Woman" (No. 9), and more. Given the easy-listening nature of the Eagles' music, you can let it play in the background when guests are over, when cooking dinner, or give it a deeper focus.
Chronicle — The 20 Greatest Hits — Creedence Clearwater Revival
Discogs lists a shocking amount of Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) compilation albums — almost 250, in fact. It took only five years of active time together, from 1967 to 1972, to generate all these compilations plus the band's entire, enduring legacy. But really, like "Highlander," there is only one true compilation: the double-album "Chronicle — The 20 Greatest Hits" from 1976.
"Chronicle" is the compilation to end all compilations. Let's do a quick rundown: The album contains 20 songs and 67 minutes of music that spans all of the band's seven studio albums. Those studio albums contain a total of 68 songs, though there are some dupes, meaning that "Chronicle" contains roughly 30% of all of CCR's music. And "Chronicle's" tracklist accounts for all of the 16 CCR songs that breached the Billboard Hot 100, including five No. 2 songs without a No. 1 — a surprising record. Bottom line: This makes "Chronicle" one of the best, if not the best, value double vinyls you could possibly buy. There's no fragmentation, no loose ends, and with this one record in hand, you've almost little reason beyond love of the band or collector's compulsion to buy CCR's albums individually.
Then there's the music itself. No matter that CCR and their "swamp rock" resembled no other band at the time, or really since, they stormed into the music world of the late '60s and early '70s like a maelstrom. This all comes from John Fogerty's innate songwriting talents, which translate into eminently singable, memorable, universally accessible tunes that make for a perfect spin on your record player any time of day, on repeat. "Chronicle" is a must-buy.
Greatest Hits — Queen
The undisputed kings (queens?) of theatrical rock, brimming with bravado, Queen have managed to transcend generations to become one of the most listened-to bands in the world, at nearly 51 million monthly Spotify listeners — 35 years after the day of Mercury's death in 1991. We've all heard their songs and can probably sing lots of them by heart (or stomp and clap to them, in the case of "We Will Rock You"), even younger generations. So what better avenue for digging into Queen's rich musical catalogue than 1981's "Greatest Hits," an album that fully lives up to its title?
"Greatest Hits" is the album that contains practically every single radio hit that Queen produced up to that point in 1981. Up to that point, mind you, which means no "Radio Gaga" or "I Want to Break Free," but yes to everything else that casual listeners will instantly recognize: songs like "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Another One Bites the Dust," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," and perhaps most epic of all, the blisteringly cool theme to "Flash Gordon." Like the other albums in this list, the only downside to owning "Greatest Hits" is that you might have already gotten sick of these songs about 20 years ago.
Nonetheless, "Greatest Hits" makes a superb, condensed addition to any vinyl collection, and is worth having even only to own even if you rarely listen to it, like owning a copy of "Moby Dick." If you've got people coming over for a party, or need to get through a painful Valentine's Day with songs of victory and empowerment, you won't find a better vinyl to spin.
Greatest Hits — Fleetwood Mac
You know who also has a monthly listener count on Spotify that just about equals Queen's 51 million? Yup, Fleetwood Mac. For whatever reason (besides just having made really good music), Fleetwood Mac has lived on and on in an extremely big way since their late '70s heyday, with 1977's "Rumours" being the fifth highest-selling vinyl of 2026 so far in the U.K. (per Official Charts). For those record collectors who haven't yet gotten around to understanding why Fleetwood Mac is so revered, or those who've been fans for decades, there's no better compilation and entry point to the band than 1988's "Greatest Hits."
Like Eagles' "Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975," Fleetwood Mac's "Greatest Hits" is a lean album in comparison to everything that it could have included. This is especially true since the band was basically done by that point, with Buckingham having left in 1987 and Stevie Nicks and Christie McVie following suit in 1990, making Mick Fleetwood and John McVie the band's only two constants out of their entire, ridiculously messy relationship history. Out of the band's 26 songs to breach the Billboard Hot 100, "Greatest Hits" contains half that number of tracks, making it a best-of-the-best single record containing most songs that listeners would expect: "Go Your Own Way," "Rhiannon," "Don't Stop," "Dreams," etc. It does not, however, contain "Silver Springs," so beware (the song was excluded from "Rumours" back in the day).
Nonetheless, "Greatest Hits" is another no-brainer vinyl choice. Given Fleetwood Mac's musical pedigree and "Greatest Hits'" stellar tracklist, every classic rock fan ought to have it in their vinyl collection even if they aren't personally big on Mac.
Hot Rocks 1964-1971 — The Rolling Stones
We saved the biggest, and maybe the best depending on your tastes, for last: 1971's 21-track, double album, "Hot Rocks 1964-1971" from the Rolling Stones. The date range tells vinyl collectors everything they need to know about the record, as it covers the formative period of time that defined the Rolling Stone's entire careers. "Paint It, Black," "Sympathy for the Devil," "Gimme Shelter," "You Can't Always Get What You Want," and the No. 1 song from 1965 that sounds so much cooler today, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction." This album has them all. The Stones have had a long career since 1971, including No. 1 hits "Angie" and "Miss You," but "Hot Rocks 1964-1971" is their most classic vault of musical treasures.
Think about it for a second: The Stones debuted in 1964, one year after the Beatles amidst the mid-60s British Invasion. They got so big so quickly that seven years later, in 1971 — classic rock's best year by far — that they already released a 21-song hit compilation. That is a nuts career trajectory that proves the Stones' wide-reaching appeal even amidst a rapidly changing musical landscape very different from the one in which they started. This makes "Hot Rocks 1964-1971" a reminder of why they were always so exceptional.
Vinyl collectors ought to be happy that "Hot Rocks 1964-1971" takes up double the space on their shelf. It's hard to imagine family members or friends objecting to the record playing in the house, or doing anything but singing along and bobbing their heads. Grab it and spin it.